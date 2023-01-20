Joe Biden was named in an email found on Hunter Biden‘s laptop discussing a 25 million-ton gas deal with China, DailyMail.com can reveal exclusively.

In October 2017, Hunter and his uncle –Joe’s brother Jim Biden – were brokering a multi-million dollar deal to supply gas from Louisiana to the country on behalf of their business partners, Chinese energy giant CEFC.

At the time Joe Biden had finished his term as vice president and had yet to announce any plans to run for president in 2020.

A Louisiana-based lawyer on the other side of the deal wrote in an October 27, 2017 email that he had arranged ‘a call from Joe Biden and Hunter Biden on Monday morning to discuss the purchase of the 5 million tons of gas.’

Jim Biden’s venture with CEFC eventually collapsed amid bribery accusations against high-ups in the Chinese company. Joe and Jim are pictured together in 2008

While it’s possible the Baton Rouge lawyer, Robert Fenet, mistyped ‘Joe’ instead of ‘Jim,’ other emails and whistleblower testimony suggest Joe was involved in Hunter’s business dealings with the Chinese.

The White House did not respond to DailyMail’s requests for comment.

In emails with Fenet, Jim emphasized the Biden family’s involvement in the project.

READ MORE