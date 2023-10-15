Joe Biden is INTERRUPTED by pro-Palestinian activist screaming ‘Let Gaza live, ceasefire now’ during speech at LGBT rights dinner

BREAKING: Biden was just interrupted by a Jewish activist at the @hrc dinner. "Let Gaza live" and "Ceasefire now." Biden couldn't make out what she was saying but that's what I'm being told she said. pic.twitter.com/6Vr9IZbTFm — Waleed Shahid 🪬 (@_waleedshahid) October 14, 2023

President Joe Biden was was interrupted by a Pro-Palestinian activist during a speech at a human rights dinner on Saturday night.The protester shouted ‘Let Gaza live’ and ‘Ceasefire now’ whilst the President was addressing the crowd at a Human Right Campaign dinner in support of LGBT rights. Biden briefly paused and said ‘I don’t know who’s hollering down there, but I can’t hear you.’ The President then asked the crowd ‘I can’t hear her, what is she saying?’ before continuing with his speech. Addressing the dinner in Washington, Biden linked the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to different versions of hate that he said must be stopped.

