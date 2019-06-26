THE WEEK:

Joe Biden is a candidate of habit.

When Biden was in the Senate, he was often its poorest member — a designation he’s proudly touted even on the 2020 campaign trail. Yet Biden turned his finances around after his time as vice president, and seemingly hasn’t figured out a creative way to use his fortune.

Since leaving office, the 2020 frontrunner has pulled in “millions of dollars largely from book deals and speaking fees that ranged to as much as $200,000 per speech,” The Washington Post reports via public documents. And at every one of those events, Biden has maintained one very major demand: Pasta. Contracts required that his speech hosts serve him “angel hair pomodoro, a caprese salad, topped off with raspberry sorbet with biscotti,” the Post reports. He’d wash it down with “Coke Zero, Regular Coke, Orange Gatorade and black coffee,” all of which had to be in his dressing room, the Post continues.

Those requests only applied to Biden’s paid speaking gigs, but his 2020 campaign stops have so far come with similar perks. Sponsors have so far picked up the tab for “VIP hotel suites, town cars and professional drivers, chartered flights and travel expense reimbursements,” the Post reports.