Joe Biden is bankrolling Ukraine’s 57,000 first responders – and even funding fashion stores, schools and farms – in $10bn aid package

The US has given Ukraine close to $100 billion in aid since it was invaded by Russia in February 2022 – and the money has not only been used to fund its military.

Billions of dollars has also been used to pay for Ukraine’s first responders, subsidize its farmers and help small businesses, from baking firms to fashion brands.

A recent analysis by the Council on Foreign Relations shows that more than $30 billion – around 40 percent of US aid to Ukraine – has been financial or humanitarian support that is not directly linked to military costs. Military funding totals around $50 billion.

President Joe Biden is also asking Congress to approve a further $24 billion in support for Ukraine, despite growing disquiet among some Republicans about the rising cost to US taxpayers. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said international support is crucial to help defeat Russia.

Opponents of further aid are largely hardline Republicans who say it is not in America’s interests and believe taxpayers’ money should be spent at home.

