The United States Chamber of Commerce is cheering on President Joe Biden’s expansion of a visa pipeline set to deliver more foreign competition against American professionals while cutting costs for the nation’s largest multinational corporations.

As Breitbart News’s Neil Munro reports, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the expansion of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program whereby corporations like Amazon, Facebook, and BlackRock hire foreign students over American STEM graduates at a 15 percent discount by avoiding tens of billions in FICA taxes.

Specifically, Biden expanded the OPT program to include 22 fields of study from which corporations can hire foreign students at American universities for coveted white-collar, entry-level jobs.

Those new fields of study include bioenergy, climate science, earth systems science, economics and computer science, mathematical economics, general data analytics, and research methodology.

The Chamber of Commerce, representing corporate special interests, cheered the move as “one of a series of key actions needed to address the workforce shortage crisis” even as American college students have urged the federal government to end the program.

