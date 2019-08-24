CNSNews.com

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in a speech at Urbandale, Iowa, on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is “engaging in a gigantic abuse of power” as president. “If there’s anything I can’t stand it’s the abuse of power,” said Biden. “And he is abusing it every single day.” “He wants to build his wall by executive order. He wants to change the appropriation process by executive order. He wants to abuse the power that’s there,” said Biden. “He is engaging in a gigantic abuse of power,” said Biden.

