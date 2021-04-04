The New York Post:

On a corner of my desk, there is a small pile of newspaper clips, notes and documents. They date back to last October and are part of the scandalous information contained on a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden.

Normally I would have thrown the papers away or stored them by now. But I kept them handy because I knew the day would come when they would be needed again.

Friday was that day.

In a TV interview, Hunter effectively conceded for the first time the laptop was his, opening the door to a new round of scrutiny about his foreign business scams and influence peddling. This time, the door must stay open until America gets the truth.

Thanks to The Post’s dogged work last fall, it was obvious the laptop was Hunter’s. But because Democrats and their media mouthpieces tried to hide the truth, e-mails revealing suspicious conduct of the man who is now president have never been fully examined and explained.

That blackout must end.

So far, all we’ve gotten are lies, as when Joe Biden called the laptop “a Russian plant” during a presidential debate. He had help in concocting that claim, with 50 former intelligence leaders, including the odious John Brennan, saying that the contents smelled like Russian disinformation.

That was a dog whistle for Big Media, which tried to debunk stories about the shocking content. Even when Tony Bobulinski, a decorated former Naval officer, came forward to say he was the CEO in a deal involving the Biden family and Chinese energy officials, that he talked with Joe Biden about the deal and that Joe was to get a secret 10 percent cut, Big Media looked the other way.

That was a second dog’s whistle, this one for Big Tech, with Facebook and Twitter promptly blocking The Post’s reports during the stretch run.

The performance was a national embarrassment — and a successful dirty trick that helped Biden win the election. How successful became clearer in a poll where 45 percent of his voters said they didn’t know about Hunter’s business deals, and 9.4 percent said they would not have voted for Biden had they known.

Weeks later, in December, Hunter admitted he was the target of a criminal tax probe by the Department of Justice, in part because the FBI also had the laptop’s contents. How convenient that the information held until after the election.

Yet willful media ignorance continues still. Just last Thursday, in an NPR review of Hunter’s new book, “Beautiful Things,” Ron Elving, an NPR editor, made the false claim that the “laptop story was discredited by US intelligence and independent investigations by news organizations.” He later made a mealy-mouthed correction, but no real journalist could make that mistake.

But karma is a funny thing, and Hunter’s comments Friday to CBS during a book tour bring the laptop back into play. While I’m not naive enough to assume The New York Times, CNN and Twitter will suddenly become anything other than leftist shills, they no longer have a monopoly on the information many Americans get.

Moreover, as president, Biden cannot hide as easily as he did last year. Press conferences provide journalists opportunities to ask him directly about his role in Hunter’s deals.

Also, press secretary Jen Psaki holds near-daily briefings, where reporters have time to raise complicated subjects. All these events are televised, so merely asking clear, fact-based questions about the president’s conduct alerts viewers to the issues and stakes.

If Biden or Psaki won’t give credible answers, Americans will know they are hiding something important.

