BREITBART

In what may be a signal to opponents of the Second Amendment, presidential candidate Joe Biden has hired Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s former campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon to lead his campaign. “This is a conversation that has been happening over the course of weeks and was confirmed today it will be announced. And I think everyone who is either family or in senior-level positions in the campaign understands that it’s happening,” a source told CBS News. Biden and O’Rourke were together before the Texas primary, where the frontrunner praised his former opponent and, specifically, his stance on the Second Amendment.

READ MORE AT BREITBART