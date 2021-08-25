The New York Post:

Neville Chamberlain can rest easy. He is no longer the most shameful appeaser in modern history.

Joe Biden is the new champion of cowards.

Biden didn’t just blink in the face of terror. He is groveling before the Taliban, acknowledging their victory and laying the groundwork for their legitimacy as the rulers of Afghanistan.

Who could imagine any American president allowing murderous thugs to set the terms of our military’s surrender? But that’s what has been happening and it crystalized Tuesday.

The Taliban declared that no more Afghans should go to the Kabul airport, that those already there should leave and then they shut the main airport road. For all practical purposes, those words and actions ended the mercy mission of getting our ­allies out.

And Biden didn’t object. Not even a whimper, just silent ­acceptance.

Even more unforgivable, by agreeing to the Taliban’s demand that he stick to his own initial deadline of Aug. 31 for the withdrawal of all troops, Biden shows he is willing to strand thousands of Americans behind enemy lines.

Exactly how many Americans will be left behind is unknown, but most estimates put it in the thousands. They are now hos­tages to Biden’s fear and failure.

Their fate is uncertain, but the fate of the tens of thousands of abandoned Afghans who helped us and whom we promised to rescue is almost certain death.

This is extraordinarily callous and will ricochet around the world as evidence that America is no longer the home of the brave.

As is always the case with appeasement, our allies will be shaken and our adversaries emboldened.

The crisis at the airport has been building for more than a week, but Biden still had a chance to adapt by moving the deadline back so the evacuation could be completed.

But as word circulated that he would not extend the mission beyond next Tuesday, the White House said the president would make a statement.

First he was to speak at 2 p.m., then 3:30, then 4:30, delays that gave the impression that policy changes were at least being debated.

It wasn’t to be. In fact, when he finally appeared shortly after 5 p.m., Biden first started talking about infrastructure and voting-law initiatives working their way through Congress.

The message was clear: I have bad news about Afghanistan and I want to turn attention away from it by feeding my left-wing base and promising the American people more free stuff.

