Joe Biden will sign a series of sweeping executive actions undoing President Trump’s signature policies just hours after taking the oath of office on Wednesday, his incoming chief of staff announced Saturday.

Following his inauguration at the heavily fortified US Capitol, Biden will sign executive orders to end Trump’s travel ban, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and mandate mask-wearing on federal property, Ron Klain told senior staff in a memo obtained by the Associated Press.

The new president, 78, will also extend an eviction moratorium and pause on student loan repayments amid the raging coronavirus pandemic and corresponding economic crisis.

But perhaps the most consequential action on Biden’s agenda is an immigration bill providing a path to citizenship for the nation’s estimated 11 million illegal immigrants.

