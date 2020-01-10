NEW YORK POST:

Joe Biden this week used dubious claims about his own foreign policy past in the Balkans to bash President Trump’s decision to take out Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike.

In an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt on Tuesday, the Democratic presidential front-runner claimed Trump’s warnings of an “imminent attack” could not be trusted because the president had “lied so much.”

And when asked by Holt why his own judgment should be valued — especially given his vote in favor of the Iraq War — the former vice president, 77, took credit for pushing Congress to act on ethnic cleansing in Bosnia in the 1990s.

“Look, I’m the guy that started the effort to make sure we took down the guy who was engaged in genocide in the Balkans: Slobodan Milosevic,” Biden told Holt, referring to the former leader of Serbia and Yugoslavia.

But a Washington Post report from 2008 found Biden was in fact the ninth co-sponsor of the bill.

“Despite the bravado, Biden was not a key player in the legislation that ultimately forced Bill Clinton to lift an arms embargo imposed by the United Nations on Bosnian Muslims fighting the Serbs,” the article read.