President Biden reassured Americans Tuesday that there was reason to be optimistic about “2020” — mistakenly saying the wrong year four days into 2022.

Biden’s post-New Year’s gaffe came as the president urged people to keep wearing masks and get vaccinated for COVID-19 as the Omicron variant causes record-high numbers of infections.

“There’s a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020. But for God’s sake, please take advantage of what is available,” the president said.

Biden’s political foes often claim he’s going senile and former President Donald Trump accused Biden of being “mentally shot” during the 2020 campaign.

Read more at New York Post