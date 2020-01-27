BREITBART

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed in an interview set to air Sunday morning that no one had been able to point to anything he had done wrong in Ukraine. Biden told Manchester, New Hampshire’s WMUR-9: My case has already been made. There’s not a single solitary person in this administration who said I did anything other than my job. Not anybody in the United States of America that has been involved at all. Not anybody abroad … I did my job, and I did it really well. The problem is here, this is all about Trump’s ability to take the focus off. Biden’s claim contradicts the testimony of several of the witnesses Democrats themselves called in the House impeachment inquiry.

