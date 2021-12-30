BREITBART:

President Joe Biden continues ignoring state demands for more monoclonal antibody treatments, as shortages are preventing Americans seeking the treatment from accessing them.

Last week, the Biden administration paused shipments of the Regeneron and Eli Lilly treatments because of concerns about their effectiveness against the omicron variant.

The monoclonal antibody treatment Sotrovimab continues to be distributed.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo directly criticized the administration in a letter on Tuesday for “actively preventing” distribution of the treatments, noting they could be used in delta variant cases of the virus.

“The sudden suspension of multiple monoclonal antibody therapy treatments from distribution to Florida removes a health care provider’s ability to decide the best treatment options for their patients in their state,” the letter read, criticizing the “shortsightedness” of the Biden administration.

The Department of Health and Human Services responded to Ladapo’s letter noting that the federal government would continue to provide some antibody treatments, but did not specifically address reports of the shortages.

