BREITBART:

Former Vice President Joe Biden defended his record on climate change on Tuesday, asking critics like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to “calm down” until he releases his plan.

“I’ve never been middle of the road on the environment … This is a long campaign and everybody should calm down a little bit,” Biden said to reporters in New Hampshire. “Nothing middle of the road.”

Biden did not specifically mention Ocasio-Cortez, but the famous freshman Democrat socialist has helped lead the charge against the former Vice President.

Ocasio-Cortez called out Biden after Reuters reported that his team was searching for a “middle of the road” plan on climate change after Congressional Democrats launched a dramatic plan through the Green New Deal.