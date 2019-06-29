BREITBART:

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to activists at Jessie Jackson’s Rainbow/Push Coalition on Friday, delivering a lengthy speech defending his civil rights record after Sen. Kamala Harris highlighted his opposition to public busing during Thursday’s debate.

“I heard and I listened to and I respect Senator Harris,” Joe Biden said. “But we all know that 30 seconds and 60 seconds on a debate exchange can’t do justice to a lifetime committed to civil rights.”

Biden argued that he “never ever” opposed voluntary public busing but did not mention working with segregationists to block federally mandated public busing and even described the practice as “asinine.”

Biden’s tone was defensive, but he did not apologize for his past.

“I’ve always been in favor of using federal authorities to overcome state initiated segregation,” he said, pointing to his eventual efforts to block the Gurney amendment.

Biden listed several ways that he had defended the civil rights movement, including his work with former President Barack Obama.