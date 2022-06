President Joe Biden expressed frustration Thursday with the Supreme Court’s ruling defending private gun ownership in New York.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against a New York law requiring “proper cause” to obtain a concealed carry license in the state.

“The constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not ‘a second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees,’” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his majority opinion.

