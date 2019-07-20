Reuters:

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Joe Biden, a former U.S. vice president and Democratic presidential candidate, compared Republican President Donald Trump on Friday to the late George Wallace, a prominent supporter of racial segregation.

Biden, in California for a two-day swing to campaign and fundraise, told a gathering that Trump is “more George Wallace than George Washington.”

Wallace, remembered for his white supremacist views, served as Alabama’s governor for 20 years, beginning in 1967, and unsuccessfully sought the Democratic presidential nomination several times.

His 1972 presidential bid ended when he was shot, but he survived. Wallace died in 1998.