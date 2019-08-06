DAILY MAIL:

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed Monday that Donald Trump’s use of a ‘dog whistle’ to subtly support racists makes him an heir to the Ku Klux Klan, the infamous white supremacist hate group.

Biden is the Democratic Party’s front-runner to challenge Trump for the White House next year; he said in a brief interview clip aired by CNN that the president is trying ‘to divide people – divide them, pit them against one another.’

Trump has been on the receiving end of unrelenting attacks since a pair of gun massacres on Saturday claimed 31 lives, beginning with a shooting in El Paso, Texas by a man who wrote that he was avenging a Hispanic ‘invasion’ of the United States.