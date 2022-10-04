President Joe Biden claimed he was “raised in the Puerto Rican community” during his visit to Puerto Rico on Monday.

“I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home politically,” Biden said.

The president commented about his experience with the Puerto Rican community during his visit to the island to tour the devastation from Hurricane Fiona.

❌Jill Biden: Hispanics are like Tacos.



❌Nancy Pelosi: Don’t send immigrants up north, we need crop pickers in the south.



❌Joe Biden: I was raised Puerto Rican.



Why is the left so thirsty for the Hispanic community? Que locos. 😂 https://t.co/0UM9uGT6PA — Dr. Mariela Roca (@rocaforcongress) October 3, 2022

He informed the audience that in “relative terms” there was a large Puerto Rican population in his home state of Delaware.

He also revisited his confusing claim that Delaware has the eighth largest black population in the United States. (It’s actually 32nd.)

“We have the eighth largest black population in the country and between all minorities we have twenty percent of our state is minority,” Biden said.

He recalled several trips to Puerto Rico over the years, noting he visited the island for both “business and pleasure.”

