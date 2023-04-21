President Joe Biden in 2020 championed a debunked letter from 51 former intelligence officials that was allegedly set in motion by Antony Blinken to falsely undermine a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop as supposed Russian disinformation.

During a presidential debate in 2020, former President Donald Trump raised concerns that Joe Biden could be compromised due to revelations unveiled in a series of Post stories that show Biden was involved in the family business.

“There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what…[President Trump’s] accusing me of is a Russian plan. They have said that this has all the characteristics — four — five former heads of the CIA, [of] both parties, say what he’s [Trump] saying is a bunch of garbage,” Biden said.

Biden’s debate defense was predicated on what appears to be a plot by his 2020 presidential campaign to undermine the Post’s bombshell story. On Thursday, news broke that former CIA Director Michael Morell testified that Blinken — then a Biden campaign adviser — reached out to a former CIA official and “set in motion” the false statement undermining the Post’s story as “Russian disinformation.”

