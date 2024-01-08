Joe Biden certainly knows how to wield his ‘power’ — to transform the country for the worse

Joe Biden let slip a telling boast after his latest Dark Brandon speech.

“I understand power,” he whispered into the microphone as the first lady wrangled him off stage to stop him impersonating a Roomba.

While ostensibly a self-deprecating cliché about wives’ control over men, “I understand power” also was a statement of unwavering confidence in his own mastery of today’s political landscape.

It’s hard to admit, given Biden’s manifest frailties and incompetence, but he’s right.

The president does know how to use power to transform the country.

By being willing to lie and cheat and break every political norm, by siccing his Department of Justice onto his main rival and ignoring cries of foul, by hysterically overhyping the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, by hatefully demonizing conservatives as domestic terrorists and white supremacists, by dividing the country when he promised to unite us, he achieves his political ends.

By dismantling border protections, for instance, he has allowed 8 million — and counting — illegal aliens to upend demographics and refresh Democratic voter rolls in the future. That is his legacy of change.

