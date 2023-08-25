Joe Biden Celebrates Trump’s Arrest as a ‘Great Day’ to Donate to His Campaign 

President Joe Biden fundraised online the same day former President Donald Trump was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, calling it a “great day” to donate to his campaign. Trump surrendered into custody and was booked by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on charges stemming from District Attorney Fani Willis’s indictment. He and 18 others were were indicted in a 98-page, 41-count indictment handed down by a Fulton County grand jury last week. However, Biden took the opportunity to fundraise for his reelection effort.

“Apropos of nothing, I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign,” Biden tweeted along with a link to his Act Blue donation page that calls on his supporters to “donate to the Biden-Harris campaign to fight back against MAGA Republicans.”

