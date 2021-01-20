President Joe Biden delivered his inaugural speech Wednesday, repeatedly calling for unity while demonizing some of his fellow Americans as domestic terrorists.

“Now the rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat,” Biden said.

Biden referred to dark forces in the country endangering the future of the United States and the concept of democracy.

“History has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we were all created equal and the harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart,” he said.

