Joe Biden bumbled through a public appearance and while answering questions from reporters on Thursday.

Biden was presumably referring to the Defense Production Act, a law Democrats have repeatedly proposed using to order private sector companies to make coronavirus-related products.

At one point, the man the media has dubbed “president-elect” got tongue-tied as he tried to talk about a virtual meeting he held with governors:

“We discussed the need to help states with Title 32 funding for the National Guard. That’s the fancy way of saying governors, governors need to be able to get funding when they disp— when they dis— they need to, uh, and, and, bring their, bring their National Guard into play,” Biden said.

“I’m going to— we’re going to impose the— we’re going to enforce the— excuse me, employ the defense, reconstruct the act, to be able to go out there and dictate companies build and do following things,” Biden said.



