The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill would break President Joe Biden’s pledge not to increase taxes on working-class Americans. The Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) found that the House Ways and Means Committee’s portion of the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill would increase taxes on Americans making over $50,000 or more per year in the calendar year 2031, according to a Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) report. The JCT’s analysis of the infrastructure bill would serve as a significant break from Biden’s promise not to raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 per year. “The President remains committed to his pledge from the campaign that nobody making under $400,000 a year will have their taxes increased,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in March. Psaki clarified that this figure applies to families, not individuals, but the infrastructure plan would still raise taxes on most Americans. The JCT analysis even found that the proposal would increase taxes on Americans in calendar year 2027 for those making between $30,000 to $40,000 per year.

