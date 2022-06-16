BREITBART:

President Joe Biden struggled to correctly use the latest politically correct acronym to refer to homosexual and transgender Americans during a “Pride” event at the White House on Wednesday.

During his speech, Biden vowed to defend “LGBTQL” Americans before correcting himself.

“I,” he added, correcting himself, “Excuse me – ‘plus’ Americans.”

The president also misread the word “lesbian” as “liberation” when he was reading the title of an executive order he signed at the event.

Biden’s executive order instructs the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education to create new sample policies for states to enact in order to be compliant with “LGBTQI+” demands.

The order also requires HHS, as well as the departments of Treasury and State, to find ways to restrict “conversion therapy” for gay and transgender individuals.

