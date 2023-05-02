Joe Biden’s administration has blown more than $50 billion of taxpayer cash – three times the cost of Donald Trump’s border wall – on top consulting firms since entering the White House.

A Daily Mail analysis of open-source U.S. government spending data shows that the 80-year-old racked up the eye-watering amount in just over two years on the job.

The figures could raise eyebrows amongst voters in key battleground states as ordinary Americans face a cost-of-living crisis and a rise in illegal immigration.

The price tag is also roughly equivalent to the annual defense budget of NATO member France.

Trump also relied heavily on top consulting firms but the $66 billion his administration spent was across his four year stint as commander-in-chief.

With 20 months of Biden’s first term left to run, his administration could end up spending more on consultants than the former president.

Biden’s consultancy bill comes amid a long-running row between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the US government’s $31.4 trillion spending cap and possible budget cuts.

