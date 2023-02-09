President Joe Biden rounded on his former staffers Wednesday when he blamed them for not being thorough enough in packing up his old offices, saying it was their carelessness that resulted in multiple classified documents being discovered in the garage at his Delaware home.

“One of the things that happened is that what was not done well is, as they packed up my offices to move them, they didn’t do the kind of job that should have been done to go thoroughly through every single piece of literature that’s there,” Biden told PBS NewsHour in a post-State of the Union address interview.

The Hill reports he also said he thinks investigators may have “picked up” items from 50 years ago. Biden did not elaborate on whether those items were classified documents.

READ MORE