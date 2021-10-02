BREITBART:

President Joe Biden will travel to his home in Delaware on Saturday, according to the White House, after his agenda stalled in Congress due to Democrat infighting.

The president spent Friday afternoon meeting with Democrats on Capitol Hill to try to advance his $5 trillion spending agenda, but to no avail.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to meet her Thursday deadline to hold a vote in the House to pass the Senate infrastructure deal, as Thursday turned into Friday without a vote being held.

Biden visited House Democrats on Friday afternoon, but he left after an hour of meetings with no certainty that his agenda could get a vote before the weekend.

“Doesn’t matter when. It doesn’t matter whether it’s in six minutes, six days, or six weeks,” Biden said after the meeting. “We’re going to get it done.”

