Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday evening hosted Indian Prime Minister Modi for a State Dinner on the South Lawn.

BIDEN: "Enjoy your meal. Where are we?" pic.twitter.com/AkShkYSCeF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023

Joe Biden’s family of grifters also attended the State Dinner.

Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa were spotted chatting with guests.

Hunter was rubbing elbows with the wealthy and powerful just hours after Republican lawmakers released depositions from whistleblowers detailing Biden corruption.

They’re laughing at us.

