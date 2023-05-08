Joe Biden is completely shot.

80-year-old Joe Biden delivered remarks for a few minutes on flight delays and cancellations with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Biden’s handlers trotted him out for a few minutes before he shuffled away without answering any questions.

Paid Content:Paid Content:Paid Content:Paid Content:Paid Content:

Biden has hardly been seen in public since he announced his reelection campaign in a pre-recorded video posted to Twitter at 6 am.

Last week Biden made two quick public appearances before retreating to his basement bunker all weekend.

He doesn’t even know what day it is.

“As we approach Memorial Day this weekend…uh Memorial Day weekend, I’m rushing it,” Biden said from his fake White House set in the South Court Auditorium.

Biden shuffled away and won’t be seen until later tonight for a screening of “American Born Chinese” in celebration of AANHPI heritage month.

READ MORE