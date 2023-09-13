Joe Biden Appears to Blankly Stare, Refuses to Answer Impeachment Inquiry Questions

President Joe Biden refused to answer — appearing to blankly stare into the distance — when questioned for the first time about the House impeachment inquiry about him for “abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption.”

During a meeting with his Cancer Cabinet in the White House, Joe Biden refused to answer questions about the inquiry, appearing to blankly stare, lick his lips, and rub his hands before leaning over to first lady Jill Biden.

The video showed Jill Biden point to her left, causing Joe Biden to scan the room while questions rang out from reporters for over 30 seconds about the newly launched inquiry.

