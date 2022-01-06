In their speeches marking the first anniversary of the January 6 protests Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris demanded the Senate pass legislation to federalize American elections.

Harris and Biden both used the occasion to warn that the future of American democracy was at stake.

The vice president referred directly to the multiple Democrat-led bills that would federalize local and state elections and overturn election security laws passed around the country.

“Here, in this very building, a decision will be made about whether we uphold the right to vote and ensure free and fair election,” Harris said. “Let’s be clear: We must pass the voting rights bills that are now before the Senate.”

The vice president said the violent protests of the 2020 election on Capitol Hill were evidence of how fragile American democracy had become.

“The fragility of democracy is this, that if we are not vigilant, if we do not defend it, democracy simply will not stand. It will falter, and fail,” she said.

Read more at Breitbart