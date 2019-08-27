THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

After being confronted by a woman asking about his climate plan, Joe Biden agreed that it would include a $25 per hour minimum wage for those in the renewable energy sector.

“What about $25 an hour minimum wage for renewable energy workers to move them out of fossil fuels?” the woman asked Biden during an event in Keene, New Hampshire.

“Sure, that’s what we’re doing!” the former vice president responded.

Biden, 76, released a 22-page climate plan in June, which called the Green New Deal “a crucial framework.” The climate plan did not include a minimum wage increase for those renewable energy workers. The Washington Examiner has reached out to Biden’s campaign for comment on the story.