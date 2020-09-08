Breitbart:
“This is a full 180-degree reversal”
Joe Biden admitted on Monday that his own proposed national mask mandate is unconstitutional.
Biden has repeatedly called for a federal mandate, often using it as an example of what he would do differently about the coronavirus than President Trump, whom Biden claims “failed to act.”
But he told CBS 5 in Arizona, “There’s a constitutional issue whether the federal government can issue such a mandate.”
He added, “I don’t think constitutionally they could, so I wouldn’t issue a mandate.”
On Wednesday, he denied ever calling for a mandate and claimed he was a “constitutionalist.”
He said he would ask governors, mayors, county executives — anyone in authority — to impose one.
“I’m a constitutionalist,” Biden declared. “You can’t do things the Constitution does not allow you the power to do.”
During the Democratic National Convention, Biden explicitly called for a national mask mandate.