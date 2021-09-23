Breitbart

WATCH: Joe Biden finally admits the border is not “under control” despite claiming it was in April. pic.twitter.com/xnkoX51bSM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2021

President Joe Biden admitted on September 21 that the U.S. border with Mexico has slipped out of control under the watch of pro-migration zealot Alejandro Mayorkas. The admission came when he answered a reporters’ shouted question: “Mr. President, what is your reaction to the images coming from the southern border? ” “We will get it under control,” Biden replied testily. Under Mayorkas’s pro-migration policies, the number of migrants has exploded — and threatens to keep rising because Mayorkas is letting about half of the migrants into the United States to take jobs and rentals and to seek U.S. green cards. In July, for example, 213,500 migrants appeared at the border, not counting people who sneaked across the border. Roughly half of the 213,500 migrants — 117,000 — were released into the United States, despite the scant evidence that they meet the criteria to win asylum claims and despite federal law which requires they be detained until a judge decides their asylum claim. One month later, despite rising summer temperatures, 209,000 more migrants appeared at the border, and Mayorkas released 115,500 of them into the U.S. labor market, according to federal data. In 2020, President Donald Trump protected American employees from employers’ use of cheap migrant labor. He cut the border intake from 36,500 in January to just 5,300 in August. That inflow added up to roughly 115,000 people during those eight months in 2020. During the same January to August period in 2021, Mayorkas’s agency has accepted five times as many migrants — about 600,000 — not counting the roughly 340,000 so-called “got-aways” who are being allowed to sneak over the border.

