President Joe Biden delivered remarks at the White House on Friday and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of lying about the damage that incapacitated the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

“It was a deliberate act of sabotage, and now the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies,” Biden said.

The president finally made a statement in reaction to the pipeline after repeatedly ignoring reporters’ questions about it on Thursday.

Putin said Friday that the United States and its allies in the West sabotaged the pipeline.

“The sanctions were not enough for the Anglo-Saxons: they moved onto sabotage,” Putin said. “It is hard to believe but it is a fact that they organized the blasts on the Nord Stream international gas pipeline.”

READ MORE