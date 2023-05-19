Round four goes to the stairs!

Joe Biden arrived in Japan for the annual G7 Summit on Thursday. Once again, he reminded us why he is completely shot

As the Daily Mail reported, all the other G7 leaders had arrived on Miyajima Island on time to begin a tour of Itsukushima Shrine, one of Japan’s most famous sites. But Biden arrived late.

He compounded his self-humiliation further as he was going to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Biden engaged in another epic battle against an old nemesis: the stairs.

Joe held on at the last minute.

One could say his battle with the Itsukushima Shrine stairs was worse than his previous slips on Air Force One because this involved fewer steps.

