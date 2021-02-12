Breitbart:

Amazon has made a “thinly veiled attempt to kill its small business competitors,” the Job Creators Network Foundation says. Now the pro-small business organization is launching what it called “a multi-faceted campaign to unmask Amazon’s” plan to decimate small businesses.

“Amazon has been running op-eds and advertisements urging lawmakers to more than double the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour,” Job Creators Network said in press release. “After nearly a year of pandemic-related shutdowns, a $15 minimum wage could be a deathblow to the thousands of small businesses already hanging on by a thread. The campaign is housed on PrimeBusinessBuster.com and also includes a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal running today (Thursday). View the ad here.”

The effort from JCN to expose Amazon comes just days after the Congressional Budget Office released a report that made it clear that raising minimum wage — via the Raise the Wage Act being pushed by President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers — to $15 by 2025 would increase the federal budget deficit by $54 billion between 2021 and 2031, spike the price of goods and services, and cost as many as 1.4 million jobs.

“Amazon executives may be fooling the mainstream media into believing their push for a higher minimum wage is to help workers, but small businesses aren’t falling for their tricks,” said Elaine Parker, President of the Job Creators Network Foundation. Parker has published an op-ed, in the Los Angeles Daily News, in which she shines a spotlight on Amazon for their $15 minimum wage advocacy.

