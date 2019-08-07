THE DAILY CALLER:

Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro published the name and business of one of his donors, in an effort to shame President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Castro caused a firestorm Tuesday when he tweeted out the names of Trump donors and their employers in San Antonio, claiming that the donors were “fueling a campaign of hate” by supporting the president.

“I was also on a list of people that gave to Castro and if he dislikes me enough that he wants to put my name out there against Trump, I’m not going to give money to him,” Wayne Harwell told Fox News. “Obviously Castro feels pretty strongly against me.”

Harwell owns a real estate company in San Antonio, according to Fox News, and donated $1,000 to Castro’s congressional campaign in 2011.