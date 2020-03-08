New York Post:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk looked unrecognizable.

The 32-year-old Polish fighter suffered a gruesome hematoma during her UFC 248 loss to Zhang Weili, the 30-year-old from China who successfully defended her strawweight title Saturday in Las Vegas in what is being called one of the best fights in the promotion’s history.

Jedrzejczyk, who held the title from March 14, 2015, to Nov. 4, 2017, had a frighteningly swollen forehead at the end of the fight. Zhang also had her face badly damaged in the co-main event as both fighters were hospitalized afterward. Both were released early Sunday morning without any major injuries, according to ESPN. Zhang won by split-decision.

