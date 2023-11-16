Joan Naydich, beaten unconscious by Brendan Depa, a 270lb teen, reveals injuries for first time: Educator was left with five broken ribs, concussion and loss of hearing after autistic student pummeled her as she calls for him to be locked up for 30 years

Harrowing images released by a Florida teacher show the brutal facial injuries that she suffered at the hands of 270 pound teenage student at the school where she worked as an aide.

Joan Naydich was violently attacked by Brendan Depa, then 17 years old, at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, 60 miles south of Jacksonville, in February after she told him to stop playing on his Nintendo Switch.

The autistic 6-foot 6-inch teen, now 18, was seen punching and kicking the educator in the back and head until she lay on the ground unconscious. He pleaded no contest as an adult for first-degree aggravated battery.

As he faces sentencing on January 31, Naydich has called on the judge to give him the maximum 30 years in prison.

Her injuries included five broken ribs, concussion and a loss of hearing. The new pictures show gashes on the aide’s cheek, bruising around the eyes, one blood shot eye, a dent in her nose and a tear at the back of her ear.

In a new interview with Fox Orlando, Naydich said the worst injuries are internal and that the attack deeply effected her cognitive functions. ‘Unfortunately, a lot of my injuries that are not visible I’m going to have for the rest of my life,’ she said.

