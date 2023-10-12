Jo Malone’s SON helps lead Harvard Palestinian group behind outrageous letter that blamed Israel for Hamas massacre

Perfume tycoon Jo Malone’s son helps lead a pro-Palestinian Harvard group behind a letter that blamed Israel for Hamas’ massacre of Jewish people, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Josh Willcox, 22, is listed as one of three students who run the Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, according to Harvard’s directory of student groups.

His mother, Jo, a British perfume giant founder who sold her eponymous company to Estee Lauder in 1999, refused to address her son, simply saying the war in the Middle East had left her ‘heartbroken’ as she branded the attack by Hamas as ‘abhorrent’.

Earlier this week, 31 Harvard student groups signed up to a letter saying: ‘We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.’

The PSC group issued a further statement in which it said it was ‘proud to stand steadfast against Israeli apartheid.’

In a statement to DailyMail.com Jo said: ‘We as a family are heartbroken by the events of recent days and strongly condemn all forms of violence.

‘The abhorrent attack on innocent people on Saturday in Israel is beyond what any family should endure.’

