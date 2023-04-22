Harry Potter author JK Rowling has mocked trans rights activists who are planning to not watch the new TV adaptation of the series as she says she has ‘a large stock of champagne’ to celebrate.

The author, who is reportedly worth £850m, took to Twitter saying she had ‘dreadful news’ she needed to share with fans, before making the mocking comments towards people who support equal rights for transgender people.

Rowling has been branded transphobic over her many assertions surrounding the LGBT+ community, including that transgender men and women should not be able to access single-sex spaces which match their gender.

Some supporters of trans rights are now calling for a boycott of the new TV show, which is set to run for a decade and see Rowling take a leader role as a producer.

She wrote on Friday: ‘Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share. Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show.

