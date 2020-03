NY POST

Jing Fong, the city’s largest Chinese restaurant, has closed After 48 years in business, the iconic restaurant known for its classic dim sum carts, is shuttering due to a slowdown triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, said Claudia Leo, the restaurant’s marketing director. The decision was made on Thursday, following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that gatherings of 500 people or more will be banned.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST