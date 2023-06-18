P-51C ‘Thunderbird’ with rich history makes first flight since 1955

A P-51C made its first flight post-restoration this week, taking to the sky once again and reminding enthusiasts why they loved this iconic warbird in the first place. The P-51C Thunderbird had a history involving wars, movie stars, racing and record-setting. Over three decades of work came together when the Thunderbird flew again. The plane is headed to Dakota Territory Air Museum after the successful flight. When Warren Pietsch was a child, he had a picture of a P-51 Mustang on his bedroom wall, never dreaming he would one day purchase his own. When Pietsch went to buy what he thought was a damaged P-51A, he found it was actually the iconic P-51C Thunderbird, winner of the 1949 Bendix Air Races.

Restoration and first flight

In 1999, Pietsch began the journey of bringing the Thunderbird back to life. After two decades, the P-51C arrived at AirCorps Aviation with installation, wiring and final paint and finish work ready to be completed. Pietsch had already done much of the work in restoring the aircraft and the airframe was close to structurally complete. Thanks to his years of work, AirCorps had a shorter timeline than with previous restorations. A unique challenge in restoring the Thunderbird was matching the original paint color and exterior markings. Despite ample colored photographs, these are not always an accurate match to the original paint colors. Another difficulty in the restoration process was the type of wing used in the P-51C variant as opposed to later models, like the P-51D. The early clamshell doors on the original Thunderbird were likely what caused it to crash in June 1955, after they closed out of sequence and jammed the main landing gear. Some features specific to the B/C variants were swapped out for the more reliant or more available D-model options.

