Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and committee misrepresented exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at Jan. 6 hearing.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Wednesday excoriated Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for doctoring his text messages after the Democrat-led congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach admitted to misrepresenting Jordan’s communications.

This is the second time in less than a month that the Jan. 6 committee has acknowledged a major blunder for pushing a false narrative of events.

“It was doctored,” Jordan told Just the News in his first public comments on the matter.

“It was a text message that was forwarded on to Mark [Meadows]. This again shows how partisan, biased, and wrong this [Jan. 6] committee is.

Who can trust anything they do? If they’re willing to doctor a document and mislead the American people, who can trust anything they do?”

Jordan was referring to what transpired at a hearing of the Jan. 6 select committee on Monday night. Schiff claimed to have evidence showing Jordan on the eve of the Capitol breach pushing Meadows, who was serving as White House chief of staff at the time, to instruct then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

However, the text messages in question, which Just the News obtained, reveal that Schiff painted a distorted picture of the conversation.

At the hearing, Schiff said he wanted to display some of the messages that Meadows received from members of Congress, noting the committee isn’t naming the lawmakers while its investigation is ongoing.

The California Democrat then displayed a graphic of one such message, which read, “On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all.”

Schiff described the message as proof that some members of Congress were working with President Trump’s White House to thwart the democratic process.

“You can see why this is so critical to ask Mr. Meadows about,” Schiff said. “About a lawmaker suggesting that the former vice president simply throw out votes that he unilaterally deems unconstitutional in order to overturn a presidential election and subvert the will of the American people.”

The actual text message that Schiff claimed to display tells a different story, however.

Schmitz attached to his text a four-page draft document detailing his legal reasoning for arguing Pence had constitutional standing to object to the certification of electoral votes submitted by some states.

Schiff failed to note that the original text message was written by an attorney rather than any lawmaker or that Jordan relayed the information to Meadows without any additional comment.

The graphic displayed by Schiff didn’t include most of the original message, omitting the last two paragraphs. The graphic also altered punctuation, causing the message to come off as a terse directive from a lawmaker rather than a legal argument from a lawyer.

