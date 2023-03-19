Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Saturday Americans are wise to what is truly going on amid news former President Donald Trump may be arrested.

“God Bless President Trump. Real America knows this is all a sham,” Jordan wrote in a social media post:

Early Saturday, Trump said he expects to be arrested this week based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Breitbart News reported.

The office is investigating his alleged role in hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. Now, Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, is also calling for those who back him to protest.

On his social media platform called Truth Social, Trump wrote:

ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

It was not immediately known what the criminal charges would be against him, the Breitbart article said.

