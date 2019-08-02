BREITBART:

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday requesting the FBI include a new subsection to its list of extremist ideologies with Antifa included.

“The point of my letter is simple,” Banks said in a statement. “Antifa employs violence to coerce Americans into silence.”

“As a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, I am intimately familiar with the tactics of terrorist groups and how they employ fear/violence to silence political enemies,” Banks added. “To my great surprise, we are witnessing similar style tactics right here in our country. The FBI must take this threat seriously.”

Throughout Banks’ letter to Wray, he outlined several instances in which members of Antifa have physically attacked people, property, and buildings.